Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.55 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54.

