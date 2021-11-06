Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

SWKS opened at $164.06 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day moving average of $176.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,943 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,389. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

