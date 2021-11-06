Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on November 23rd

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Natural Resource Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years. Natural Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 64.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $385.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. Natural Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 20.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.05% of Natural Resource Partners worth $23,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

