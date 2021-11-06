NCC Group (LON:NCC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 363 ($4.74) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 348.20 ($4.55).

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 252 ($3.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 287.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 291.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £780.46 million and a P/E ratio of 71.71. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 187.40 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 348 ($4.55).

In other news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total value of £87,129.27 ($113,834.95).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

