nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $446,880.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $446,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NCNO opened at $76.41 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair started coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in nCino by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in nCino by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

