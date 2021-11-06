NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $5.37 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 5% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.37 billion and approximately $211.54 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $10.08 or 0.00016548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00125502 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.82 or 0.00515417 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00061225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 533,136,634 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

