Needham & Company LLC Increases Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $265.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s current price.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $260.12 on Thursday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $283.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,086 shares of company stock valued at $33,190,915. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Etsy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Etsy by 105.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 27,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Etsy by 189.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

