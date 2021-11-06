Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS.

Shares of NKTR traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,445,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,177. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

