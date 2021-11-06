NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.60 Million

Brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to post $133.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.63 million and the lowest is $130.18 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $126.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $500.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.03 million to $502.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.26 million to $594.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

NASDAQ NEO traded up $3.03 on Monday, hitting $41.38. 1,814,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,609. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 460,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 346,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

