NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $57.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEO shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NEO stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

