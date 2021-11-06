NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NPTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of NPTN opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $829.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

