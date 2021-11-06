Netbox Coin (NBX) Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Million

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $56,067.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00079002 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,078,824 coins and its circulating supply is 76,398,151 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

