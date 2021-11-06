Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded by Erste Group to “Buy”

Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $666.76.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $22.68 on Friday, reaching $645.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,277,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $619.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.83. Netflix has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $690.97. The company has a market cap of $286.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,038 shares of company stock valued at $77,383,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Netflix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.6% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

