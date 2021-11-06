New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Price Target Cut to C$0.38 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) had its target price trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$0.39 to C$0.38 in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Attracts a Lithium Major / Sprott Ups Stake to 24.5%” and dated October 26, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Shares of CVE NAM opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. New Age Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$29.41 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

