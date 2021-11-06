New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -28.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 729,849 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,701 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,692,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 156,234 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

