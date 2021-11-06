News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

News stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. News has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that News will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 2,486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

