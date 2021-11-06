NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NREF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. 45,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,827. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1,072.05 and a current ratio of 1,072.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $114.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NREF shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 2,675.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

