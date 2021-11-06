NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,061,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.60. 79,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,340. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

