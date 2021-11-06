NEXT (LON:NXT) Earns Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXT. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NEXT to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,731.25 ($114.07).

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 8,122 ($106.11) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £10.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,972.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,977.43. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 6,020 ($78.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

