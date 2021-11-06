NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NXTC opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. NextCure has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $237.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.20.

Get NextCure alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NXTC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.