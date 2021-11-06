NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NXTC. Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 285,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,276. The firm has a market cap of $237.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.20. NextCure has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 29,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextCure by 34.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63,525 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the first quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextCure by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

