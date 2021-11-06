NEXT’s (NXT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,731.25 ($114.07).

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 8,122 ($106.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,972.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,977.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.80 billion and a PE ratio of 17.85. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 6,020 ($78.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

