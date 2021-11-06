NFTX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $251,342.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for about $128.58 or 0.00209604 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX has a total market cap of $51.98 million and approximately $251,342.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00051825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.00263470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00098380 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 404,286 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.