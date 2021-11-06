NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,040,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $25,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NiSource by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $1,075,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NiSource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in NiSource by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 54,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

