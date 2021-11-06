NOIA Network Trading 74% Higher This Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00268303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00097742 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

