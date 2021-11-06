Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,865,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99,522 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $25,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the second quarter worth about $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nokia by 11,783.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356,782 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Nokia by 59.1% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,716 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nokia by 1,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nokia by 346.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

