Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokian Renkaat Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NKRKY stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $501.43 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

