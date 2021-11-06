NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOEJ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.13 ($50.74).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €36.96 ($43.48) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.47. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

