NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOEJ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.13 ($50.74).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

ETR:NOEJ opened at €36.96 ($43.48) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.47. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.