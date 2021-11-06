North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.North American Construction Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.550-$1.710 EPS.

Shares of NOA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.28. 20,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,221. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $488.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in North American Construction Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 771.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of North American Construction Group worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

