Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,803 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $26,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 93,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.03 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

