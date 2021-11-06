Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $25,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PIPR. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 12,854.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $133,394.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $644,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,872,376. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $179.13 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $83.70 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.15.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PIPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

