Northern Trust Corp Sells 72,931 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,931 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $24,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,005,000 after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,703.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,573,000 after purchasing an additional 232,204 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average is $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3,720.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.