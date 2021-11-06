Northern Trust Corp Sells 98,629 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,629 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Hub Group worth $24,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hub Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Shares of HUBG opened at $82.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

