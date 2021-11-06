Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,332 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $25,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 256,914 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 506,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.