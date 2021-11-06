Northland Securities Boosts Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $112.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.67.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of FN stock opened at $120.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.55. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.