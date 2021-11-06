Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 19,438 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter.

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

