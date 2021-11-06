Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III Sells 5,000 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NVAX opened at $159.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.63.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Novavax by 96.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $2,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $5,074,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $17,240,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Novavax by 92.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,205,000 after acquiring an additional 97,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

