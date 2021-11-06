Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 7.2% Following Weak Earnings

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s stock price fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $178.00 and last traded at $181.05. 40,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,613,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.20.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $7,544,328.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $8,579,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,865 shares of company stock worth $41,406,143. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 25.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.28.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

