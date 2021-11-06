Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 604,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,759. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $63.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

