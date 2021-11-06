Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Posts Earnings Results

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

NUS traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $43.94. 604,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,759. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

In other news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

