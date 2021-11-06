Numeraire (NMR) Price Tops $45.54 on Major Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Numeraire has a market cap of $464.41 million and approximately $19.45 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for about $45.54 or 0.00073962 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00051811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00258640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00099477 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,831 coins and its circulating supply is 10,197,300 coins. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.