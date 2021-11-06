NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NS. Barclays dropped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 524,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,115. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.49.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 246,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,280,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

