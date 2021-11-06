Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 252,833 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,833 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $24,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 328.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the last quarter.

ADV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of ADV stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $849.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.35 million. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

