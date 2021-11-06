Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,028 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $23,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth $1,699,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIBB has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $89.54 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.92.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

