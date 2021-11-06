Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.67 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,285 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,877 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Synovus Financial worth $23,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,408 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after acquiring an additional 683,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after acquiring an additional 467,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,871,000 after acquiring an additional 309,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,176.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 298,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,539 shares of company stock worth $3,224,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

