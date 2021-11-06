Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 468,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $23,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowbird Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 316,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 47,315 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,005 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,243,000 after acquiring an additional 290,462 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Shares of FTDR opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.43.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.