Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,088 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of MSA Safety worth $24,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,931,000 after purchasing an additional 144,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 23.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,846,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,672 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 40.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after acquiring an additional 48,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 39.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 38,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA opened at $153.42 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $136.33 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

