NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.86

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.86 and last traded at $109.78, with a volume of 497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.17.

Several research firms recently commented on NVEE. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.72 million. Research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $4,200,050. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in NV5 Global by 27.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 43,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 61.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,860 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 24.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in NV5 Global by 10.6% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

