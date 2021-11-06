nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $588.96 million-$604.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.33 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.910-$1.940 EPS.

NYSE:NVT opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

