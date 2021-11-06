nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,405,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,220,000 after acquiring an additional 105,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 43.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 72.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NVT stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.17. 1,086,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,602. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

